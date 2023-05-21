Gandhi new president of Mahavir International Majestic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kalpesh Gandhi has been elected as the president while Akshay Mugadia has been elected as the secretary of the Mahavir International Majestic.

Mahavir International Majestic is an international organization doing remarkable work in the social field for the last 47 years. The remaining office bearers are Amit Lodha (Vice president), Ajit Surana (Treasurer) and Shailesh Raisoni, Yogesh Gandhi, Ashok Surana, Tushar Mandot, Neha Bagrecha, Nita Sethia, Tina Kulkarni, Ratika Kasliwal were elected as members. Sakal Jain Samaj along with regional secretary Rajkumar Jain, divisional president Anil Jain, Sandeep Kathed, Vikas Patni, Zumbarlal Pagaria, Mithalal Kankaria, Rajesh Mutha, Anil Sancheti, Vinod Bokdia, Ravi Lodha, Paras Tated, Kailas Bafna, Rahul Sahuji congratulated the members.