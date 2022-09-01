Ganesh Chaturthi at Evolving Minds

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

The little evolvers at The Evolving Minds Preschool celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm. Bappa was welcomed with slogans Ganapati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya amid the beating of drums. An Aarti was performed. Teachers played the role of Shiv, Parvati, Ganesh, Nandi and enacted the story of Lord Ganesha. Kids enjoyed and danced on the Morya dhol beats.

A Lord Ganesha idol was decorated beautifully and worshipped by all the teachers and children.