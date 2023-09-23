Ganesh fest at Tiny Tots KG
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 23, 2023 12:00 AM 2023-09-23T00:00:15+5:30 2023-09-23T00:00:15+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Tiny Tots Kindergarten celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. A skit was presented on Lord Ganesha. The children spoke beautiful lines on their mothers. The kids were explained the significance of the festival and emphasised on eco-friendly ways of celebrations.