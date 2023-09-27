Ganesh Festival celebrated at Dream World

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The flat owners of the Manjeet Pride’s Dream World Society celebrated the Ganesh Festival with enthusiasm and religious fervour. Various events were organised for the members on the occasion. An attractive idol of Lord Ganesha was installed.

Dream World is situated at Cidco N-1 near Prozone Mall, where all the members participated in all the events. Aarti was organised daily and competitions for women and children were also organised.