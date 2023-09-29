Ganesh idol-making at River Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale students organised a house-wise Ganesh idol-making competition, recently. Grades 1 to 9 participated. Students brought their own shadu clay in dough form, and painting material to decorate the idol they made. They used carving tools to sculpt their idols. Students also wore festive, colourful dresses. Chief mentor Sakshi Deshpande and the principal were present.