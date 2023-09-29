Ganesh idols, acrobats grab attention

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The residents and various Mandals of Hudco bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with enthusiasm on Thursday. The Dhol-Tasha teams, attractive decorations, acrobats by the demonstrators and different Ganesh idols grabbed the attention of the people during the processions. The 16-foot-high Hudcocha Raja was the centre of attraction. The Garware Community Centre, Garware Bal Bhavan activists presented acrobats with sticks. Shri Swami Samarth Mandal’s Martand Dhol-Tasha team exhibited a disciplined demonstration. People were seen taking selfies with the Ganesh Idol on a chariot decorated with electric lighting and were mesmerized by the tableaux and demonstrations by Mrutyunjay, Shri Dharmaveer Sambhaji Krida Mandal, Bhagve Vadal and other Ganesh Mandals.