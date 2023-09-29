Ganesh idols, acrobats grab attention
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 29, 2023 10:00 PM2023-09-29T22:00:02+5:302023-09-29T22:00:02+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The residents and various Mandals of Hudco bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with enthusiasm ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The residents and various Mandals of Hudco bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with enthusiasm on Thursday. The Dhol-Tasha teams, attractive decorations, acrobats by the demonstrators and different Ganesh idols grabbed the attention of the people during the processions. The 16-foot-high Hudcocha Raja was the centre of attraction. The Garware Community Centre, Garware Bal Bhavan activists presented acrobats with sticks. Shri Swami Samarth Mandal's Martand Dhol-Tasha team exhibited a disciplined demonstration. People were seen taking selfies with the Ganesh Idol on a chariot decorated with electric lighting and were mesmerized by the tableaux and demonstrations by Mrutyunjay, Shri Dharmaveer Sambhaji Krida Mandal, Bhagve Vadal and other Ganesh Mandals.