Ganesh Jayanti to be celebrated today

Aurangabad: On the occasion of Shri Ganesh Jayanti, Ganesh temples in various parts of the city have been decorated and various programmes like Ganesh Mahayag, Mahaarti, Palkhi procession and Mahaprasad have been organized on Wednesday.

An abhishek will take place in the morning at the Shri Sansthan Ganpati temple. Ganesh Yag, Homa (ritual) will be performed by 21 couples under the guidance of Pandit Vijay Pallod and 27 Brahmavrindas. Aarti will be held at 12 pm, said Praful Malani of Shri Sansthan Ganpati temple trust. A Palkhi procession will be held at 8 am at the Varad Ganesh temple, Samarthnagar, followed by Ganpati Atharvashirsha Sahastravartana, Ganesh Janma Kirtan at 9:30 am. Manoj Padalkar said that Aarti and Mahaprasad will be held after the ceremony. Sunil Malani informed that aarti, homa and Mahaprasad will be organized at Yaadgar Ganesh temple in Jadhavmandi. Pramod Narvade informed that Ganesh Yag and 56 Bhog Naivedya will be offered at Pavan Ganesh temple in Diwan Devdi.