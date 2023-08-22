Ganesh Mahasang committee announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shri Ganesh Mahasangh of New Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recently announced the new executive committee. Ganesh Murray was unanimously elected as the president.

A meeting was recently held to announce the new executive. Founder-chairman Baban Didore-Patil announced the new executive on this occasion. The rest of the executive committee consists of vice president Sushil Khedkar, executive president Sheikh Hafiz, welcome president Aniket Rathod, treasurer Pramod Thengde-Patil, secretary Jagannath Korhale and others. The planning of the programmes to be held during Ganeshotsav were discussed in this meeting. Minister Atul Save, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Abhijit Deshmukh, Yusuf Sheikh, Surendra Kulkarni and others were present.