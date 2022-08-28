Ganesh mandal presidents to be insured

Union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojana, an insurance of Rs 2 lakhs is given in case of an accident. Under this, Ganesh Mandal presidents will be insured, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Sunday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the contact office of Jilha Ganesh Mahasangh at Nirala Bazar on Sunday. union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve was specially present on the occasion. Dr Karad said, a temporary office of the Maharashtra Gramin Bank will be opened in the office of the Mahasangh for the first four days after the installation of Lord Ganesh. Under this initiative, Ganesh Mandal presidents will be insured and provided life security cover. Danve said, law and order should be followed by taking care that devotees will not face any kind of trouble during the celebrations. Cooperation minister Atul Save, Horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLAs Haribhau Bagde, Pradeep Jaiswal, Mahasangh founder president Prithviraj Chavan, Commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta, Mahotsav president Vijay Autade, Rajendra Janjal and others were present on the occasion.