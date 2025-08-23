Ganesh Mandals demand strict action against drunk troublemakers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Ganesh festival just two days away, public Ganesh mandals have voiced concern over nuisance caused by intoxicated miscreants. Mandal office-bearers say nearly half their efforts go into dealing with such troublemakers, who often threaten workers and harass women visiting the tableaux.

In a meeting organised by Mukundwadi Police Station, over 30 mandals demanded strict action and deployment of at least two experienced policemen at every tableau site. President of Garudzhep Mitramandal, Rameshwar Daspute said drunk youths frequently create problems, while Secretary of Navsarvajanik Ganesh Mandal, Laxminarayan Rathi stated that controlling them will be the police’s biggest challenge.

Mandals have urged stronger police presence to ensure the festivities remain safe and smooth.

What are the major demands of Ganesh mandals?

Police should launch a campaign to curb the bullying and nuisance of loafers and drunkards.

Security arrangements must be strengthened wherever tableaux are installed.

Increase patrolling in the evenings.

Proper arrangement must be made for street vendors with handcarts who block the roads.

If drainage gets choked, water flows under the pandals; for this, the municipal corporation should use jet machines for cleaning.

The municipal corporation should provide mobile toilets in city areas as well as CIDCO-Hudco, Pundliknagar, Jawahar Colony, etc.

For women coming to see the tableaux, cinema halls and marriage halls should make their restrooms available.

To control traffic congestion, the number of home guards assisting traffic police in the evenings should be increased.

MSEDCL should ensure all streetlights are functioning and install brighter lights at key locations.

Permission should be granted to keep the tableaux open for public viewing until midnight during the last four days of the festival.