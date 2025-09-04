Ganesh Visarjan to Be Conducted Peacefully: 2,800 Personnel and 193 Officers Deployed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is gearing up for Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday with heavy police security to ensure a smooth and peaceful conclusion to the festival. A total of 2,800 personnel, 193 officers, and three SRPF companies will be on duty across the city.

The arrangements follow last year’s disturbances, which saw vandalism at Kranti Chowk, clashes during dancing at City Chowk, and stone-pelting in Pundliknagar over gulal throwing. Taking note, the commissioner has directed all police stations, the crime branch, and the special branch to remain on high alert, with special focus on sensitive pockets.

This year, 956 public mandals have set up Ganesh idols, while nearly 1.62 lakh household idols are expected to be immersed up from 1.55 lakh last year.

The deployment includes four DCPs, six ACPs, 36 inspectors, and more than 2,800 constables, including 350 women. Additional reinforcements from outside units and 500 home guards will also assist. Sensitive areas will see armed officers on the ground, watchtowers at major junctions, and surveillance through 16 drones and sound meters to monitor noise levels.

Traffic restrictions will be in force from 7 am on Saturday until the completion of the processions. Key routes including Sansthan Ganpati to Gandhi Statue, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Barabhai Tajia, Balwant Library, and SB College ground will remain closed to vehicles. Several adjoining lanes in the old city and Cidco will also be shut, with diversions planned.

With police, SRPF, drones, and watchtowers in place, officials are confident of a peaceful visarjan as thousands of devotees bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa.