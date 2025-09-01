Ganesha idol making activity at Gaikwad Olympiad School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gaikwad Olympiad School recently organised a Ganesha Idol making activity for its students to celebrate the spirit of eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi. The activity aimed to create awareness among young learners about environmental conservation and the importance of adopting sustainable practices during festivals.

Students from different grades enthusiastically participated, crafting beautiful idols of Lord Ganesha using natural and eco-friendly materials like clay. The activity was conducted under the guidance of Prakash Kulkarni and principal Priya Joshi. The activity concluded with students proudly showcasing their self-made idols, spreading the message of “Green and clean celebrations.”