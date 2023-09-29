Ganeshotsav celebrated with grandeur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Processions last till 12 am, last idol immersed at 3 am in Aurangpura well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city celebrated Ganeshotsav with grandeur on Thursday. Over 8,000 dhol-tasha and 10 bands from Chalisgaon and Vaijapur played continuously for 12 hours, creating a vibrant and exciting atmosphere.

The main immersion procession started at 12 noon after aarti was performed by the public representatives at the Sansthan Ganpati temple, the village deity of the city in Rajabazar. A festival idol of Sansthan Ganpati was placed on a bullock cart. After this, Ganesh Mahasang Utsav Samiti's procession was started followed by the Shree Navasarvajanik Ganesh mandal at Shahganj and Shahbazar Cha Raja and the grand idol of Balkanhaiya Ganesh Mandal from Dhavnimohalla also participated.

Band pathak of 425 youths

The procession started at 12 noon by Pawan Ganesh mandal and Mahakal Ganesh mandal and ended with the immersion of the last idol at 3 midnight. Independently, the jumbo drum troupe of around 600 youths added to the splendor of the procession. Kesari Padmapura Mitra mandal's troupe of 425 youths and Ransangram Ganesh mandal's Kantara look were the best.

Celebrations in the new city

Along with the old city, there was tremendous enthusiasm among the Ganesh devotees in new areas like Cidco-Hudco, Garkheda, Shivajinagar, Satara-Deolai, Mukundwadi, Chikalthana and Harsul. The main immersion procession which started at 12 pm subsided at 12 midnight but the last idol was immersed in the well at 3 am at ZP ground.

Thousands of devotees in Shivajinagar

Thousands of Ganesh devotees bid adieu to their beloved Bappa in Shivajinagar till midnight on Thursday, dancing to the tunes of songs with their Lezeem team and Dhol-Tasha pathaks. Information was received from the police that 25000 household Ganesh idols and 130 sarvajanik Ganesh mandal idols were immersed in Shivajinagar.

Aarti by commissioner of police

Aarti of New Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ganesh mahasangh was performed in Gajanan Mandir Chowk on Thursday afternoon by commissioner of police Manoj Lohia and in the presence of Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire. The union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, State housing minister Atul Save also visited Bappa. Around 130 sarvajanik Ganesh mandals from Garkheda area took out a procession and immersed the idols at Shivajinagar.

Food donation stalls everywhere

Shira, pulao, curd rice, poha, snacks, Bundi and khichdi were distributed in the immersion procession route at Shivajinagar and other areas.