Gang arrested for stealing passengers’ valuables at bus station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two women from a gang that stole a woman’s mangalsutra while boarding a bus at the Central Bus Station have been arrested by Kranti Chowk Police. The court has granted them two days of police custody.

The accused women are identified as Nasreen Shaikh (45) and Sameena Khan (50), both residents of Indiranagar, Garkheda area. Police have recovered gold worth Rs 20,000 from their possession. Two accomplices, Saeed Ahmed (26, resident of collector office road) and Shaikh Shahed Qadir (26, Rashid Mamu Colony, Garam Pani), are currently being searched by police.

The complainant, Kokilabai Solunke, came to the Central Bus Station to visit her son and return to her village. While boarding the bus, thieves snatched her gold chain worth Rs 25,000. She filed a complaint at the Kranti Chowk Police Station. Following the complaint, police received information about the gang involved in thefts at the bus station. Subsequently, two accused women were arrested from Indiranagar. Upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime and handed over gold worth Rs 20,000 to the police. This operation was carried out under the guidance of police inspector Sunil Mane, with assistance from police sub-inspector Ashok Ingole, Enforcement Officer Bhausing Chavan, Majid Patel, Shrisundar, Santosh Mudiraj and others.