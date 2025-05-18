Gang arrested for stealing passengers’ valuables at bus station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two women from a gang that stole a woman’s mangalsutra while boarding a bus at the Central Bus Station have been arrested by Kranti Chowk Police. The court has granted them two days of police custody.

The accused women are identified as Nasreen Shaikh (45) and Sameena Khan (50), both residents of Indiranagar, Garkheda area. Police have recovered gold worth Rs 20,000 from their possession. Two accomplices, Saeed Ahmed (26, resident of collector office road) and Shaikh Shahed Qadir (26, Rashid Mamu Colony, Garam Pani), are currently being searched by police.

The complainant, Kokilabai Solunke, came to the Central Bus Station to visit her son and return to her village. While boarding the bus, thieves snatched her gold chain worth Rs 25,000. She filed a complaint at the Kranti Chowk Police Station. Following the complaint, police received information about the gang involved in thefts at the bus station. Subsequently, two accused women were arrested from Indiranagar. Upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime and handed over gold worth Rs 20,000 to the police. This operation was carried out under the guidance of police inspector Sunil Mane, with assistance from police sub-inspector Ashok Ingole, Enforcement Officer Bhausing Chavan, Majid Patel, Shrisundar, Santosh Mudiraj and others.

Couple injured in high-speed car collision

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A couple was injured after a speeding car collided with their motorcycle near Amkhas Maidan on April 19. The Begampura Police registered a case against the car driver on May 17.

The injured are identified as Shaikh Safiya (28) and her husband Shaikh Rizwan, both residents of Budhilain. According to Safiya’s complaint, at around 10.30 am on April 19, while she and her husband were riding their motorcycle, a speeding car hit them from behind near Amkhas Maidan, causing them to fall. The driver fled the scene. Locals rushed them to the hospital. Safiya sustained a hand injury, while her husband suffered a fractured shoulder. After receiving treatment, they filed the complaint with the police.