Gang duping people of gold jewellery busted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gang of thieves from Bihar on pretense of selling a powder that would shine the gold and bronze ornaments and utensils was active in the city for the past few days. The gang members used to dupe the residents of gold and valuables and flee away. These thieves cheated an old lady in the Cidco N-7 area, but the Cidco police busted the gang within six hours of the incident. The police nabbed five thieves but two managed to escape. The arrested have been identified as Chikukumar Saha (27), Vikashkumar Nandlal Saha (28), Rajakumar Khangan Saha (23), Govind Sushil Saha (27) and a minor boy.

Police said, this gang came to the city, four days back and was staying in a lodge in the Mill Corner area. On September 27, two of them went as salesmen of the powder to the house of Sushma Joy Kolilal (70) in the Cidco area. They said that they are conducting a survey and they are selling a powder that shines the gold and bronze ornaments. Then Kolikal gave them silver and gold ornaments to get it polished. However, both of them then pushed the old lady away and ran with the ornaments.

On receiving the information, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar directed the Cidco PI Geeta Bagwade to search for the thieves. Accordingly, API Manoj Shinde, Amol Mhaske, Krushna Ghayal, Vishal Sonawane, Kiran Kale, Subhash Kale, Lalkhan Pathan, Mangesh Pawar and others started the search on the basis of the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused.