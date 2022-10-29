Gang murdering guard, robbing godown busted

Aurangabad

A gang of four murdered a security guard of a godown of bidis-cigarettes in Mondha area in the wee hours of Thursday. The crime branch and Kranti Chowk police solved the case in just 72 hours and arrested three accused while one is still at large.

The arrested have been identified as Salim Ahmed Jabbar Ahmed Ansari (47, Taar Galli, Saki Naka, Mumbai), Mubarak Ali Bilal Ali (35, Nalasopara, Palghar) and Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammad Chaudhary (31, Chalisgaon Road, Dhule). The Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar and Dhule police helped the crime branch and Kranti Chowk police search team in arresting the accused.

Crime branch police said, the accused entered the Balaji Enterprises godown of bidis and cigarettes in Mondha area by bending the shutter. Security guard Pasha Afzal Mogal (70, Mondha Naka) was on duty. The robbers tied Pasha to a bed and strangulated him to death. They later stole articles worth Rs 3.44 lakh from the godown. Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s son Kaisar Mogal a case was registered with Kranti Chowk police station.

CP Dr Nikhil Gupta issued an order to the crime branch to conduct an investigation. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, API Manoj Shinde, API Kashinath Mahandunge, PSI Amol Mhaske, PSI Azhar Qureshi and others launched a search drive and arrested Salim Ahmed and Mubarak Ali from Mumbai and Mohammad Ibrahim from Dhule.

The action was executed by Santosh Sonawane, Sanjay Nand, Bhagwan Shilote, Nitin Deshmukh, Vilas Muthe, Navnath Khandekar, Vijay Ghuge, Kailas Kakad, Amol Shinde, Rahul Kharat, Kakasaheb Adhane, driver Ajay Chaudhary, Dadasaheb Zargade and others.

Police traveled 800 kms; 950 CCTV footage searched

The city police searched CCTV footage of 950 cameras in six districts including Mumbai, Mira -Bhayandar, and Dhule to trace the truck used in the crime. The police traveled a distance of around 800 kms.