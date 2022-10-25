Gang of 10 beats two youths over firecrackers dispute

The police have registered an offence against the accused Rahul Lambdande Patil, Shiva Khotkar, Rishi Jagtap, Pawan Gajar and six others.

Mukundwadi police said, “A resident of Sanjaynagar, Akshay Bhausaheb Kharat runs an electrical shop to earn his livelihood. As it was the Diwali festival, he and his friend Amol were bursting firecrackers in front of his house on Monday at 9.30 pm. This enraged the residents staying opposite his house. The accused Rahul along with Shiva, Rishi, Pawan and six unidentified others arrived at the spot. They objected to the bursting of firecrackers in front of his house. Later on, Rahul started abusing and threatening Akshay. When Amol tried to convince them, the Rahul gang suddenly waged an attack on them with a hand fighter, boulder and belt. Amol sustained head injuries, while Akshay also sustained severe injuries.

Hearing the screams, Akshay's father came out of the house, but till then the accused fled away from the spot. Amol and Akshay reached the Mukundwadi police station where the cops sent them for primary treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). After coming from the hospital, Akshay complained. Further investigation is on.

“Police have registered the offence. The accused youths who had beat the complainant and his friend have been detained,” said the police inspector Brahma Giri.