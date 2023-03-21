Gang of 25 persons creates ruckus in Lota Karanja at midnight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

City Chowk police station has registered a case of dacoity against a family, who along with a gang, ransacked the vehicles and house and beat mercilessly a family, following an old enmity at Lota Karanja, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at around 1 am.

According to complainant Moosa Khan Yusuf Khan (near Sir Syed Function Hall, Lota Karanja), he and his family members were sleeping in their house on March 19 night. Later a gang of 25-30 persons along with Idris Wahed Bashwan, Zuber Bashwan, Sohail Bashwan, Naser Bashwan, Basheed Bashwan, Shahab Amar Bashwan, Wajed Amar Bashwan, Yusuf Amar Bashwan, Ghazafi Faisal Bashwan (all residents of Lota Karanja) arrived in front of his house at 12.45 am (on March 20) and started damaging the glasses of vehicles parked in front of the house. They also pelted stones on his house, as a result, the window glasses of the house also got damaged. Later on, the gang entered his house forcibly and started beating the complainant’s wife, sister-in-law and others mercilessly with wooden sticks and boulders. The accused also snatched away ornaments and cash from the house forcibly, stated the complainant. PSI Subhash Hiwrale is investigating the case.

Youth beaten

The same gang also beat the son of Mukhtar Shaikh Hussain (Noor Colony) in Lota Karanja on March 19 at 9.30 pm. The youth was beaten up by

Sohail Bashwan, Naser Bashwan, Idris Bashwan, Basheed Bashwan, Yusuf Bashwan, Wajed Bashwan and Shahab Bashwan. City Chowk police registered an offence against the above accused on March 20. PSI Nivrutti Gayake is investigating the case.