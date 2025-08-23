Gang of goons attacked debtor; injures family in Rajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Even after repaying all the borrowed money with interest, a gang of four stormed into a house and launched a deadly attack on the entire family, leaving them seriously injured. The incident took place around 8 pm on Thursday at Rajnagar.

A case has been registered at Mukundwadi Police Station against Dhammu Jinzord, Prashant Hivale and two others including a woman named Jaya.

A few days earlier, Piraji Shyamrao Shinde (39, Rajnagar) had borrowed money from the accused Jinzord. He later repaid the amount. However, on August 21, Jinzord again demanded money. When Piraji reminded him that the debt had already been repaid, Jinzord got enraged and, along with his gang, reached Piraji’s house at 8 pm. They pelted stones at the house and then barged inside. Armed with wooden and iron rods, they attacked Piraji and all his family members.

Wife and children thrashed until bones were fractured

When Piraji’s wife and son rushed to rescue him, the gang attacked them as well. The accused woman Jaya pulled Piraji’s wife by the hair and banged her head on the ground. The family members were beaten with rods and fists. In this brutal assault, Piraji’s arms and legs were grievously injured, leaving multiple fractures. Before leaving, the gang threatened to kill the family if they approached the police. PSI Santosh Raut is investigating the case.