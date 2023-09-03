Gang of women thieves stole 7 tolas of gold in ST bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gang of women thieves stealing the valuables of passengers in the public transport buses has become active once again. The thieves stole around seven tolas of gold jewellery of a lady doctor coming from Daund to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to meet her aunty in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus. The incident occured between Nevasa Phata to waluj on September 1.

Vaishnavi Mandale (25) from Daund is a doctor by profession. She and her mother was coming to the city to meet her aunt Vina Siddh, who lives in Dhavani Mohalla. Her mother had kept the bag containing seven tolas of gold jewellery in the open space behind the driver’s seat. They reached to Dhavni Mohalla at around 12 noon. However, when they checked the bag, they found the jewellery missing from the bag. They lodged a complaint with City Chowk police station PI Nirmala Pardeshi. PSI Ajeet Dagadkhair is further investigating the case.

Vaishnavi claimed that till Nevasa Phata, there were no one sitting in the open space near they bag. At Nevasa, a group of five women came and sat near the bag and got down at Waluj. The bag and the box of jewellery was cut and only jewellery was missing.

The gang of women thieves stealing valuables of the passengers in the bus is active between Nevasa and Waluj area is active for the past three years. Around five to six women board the bus and sit near the bag of the passengers. Many such cases were registered but the police have not been succeeded the gang yet.