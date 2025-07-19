Gang posing as BSNL contractors caught stealing copper wires worth rs 3 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

(WITH 1 Photo)

Six men posing as BSNL contractors were caught cutting underground copper wires worth over Rs 3 lakh near the District Central Bank in the early hours of July 17. While four were arrested on the spot, two managed to flee. Police suspect the involvement of former BSNL contractors in the crime.

The incident occurred between 4.30 and 5.30 am, when a night patrol team from the crime branch noticed suspicious activity near the bank, located opposite the District Court. Upon questioning, the men claimed they were doing BSNL repair work. However, their nervous replies raised doubts, prompting officers to act. Two men fled, but four were caught red-handed. The arrested suspects have been identified as Kiran Govind Shikhat (40), a resident of Sambhaji Colony, N-6; and Imran Bashir Shaikh (55), Raju Ayub Karim Shaikh (33), and Mininath Popat Waghaskar (33) all residents of Ahilyanagar.

Wire cut before cops arrived

By the time police intervened, the gang had already cut copper wires worth Rs 3.22 lakh. BSNL official Sagar Parche rushed to the spot after receiving information. Police believe the crime was planned with insider knowledge, as only contractors would know the location and layout of the underground cables. One of the absconding suspects is also believed to be a former contractor. A case has been registered and Vedantnagar police are continuing the investigation.