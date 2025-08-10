Gang stealing and dismantling two-wheelers busted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city crime branch has busted a gang that stole two-wheelers, dismantled them, and sold the parts as scrap. Four accused are in custody, and two stolen vehicles have been recovered, senior police inspector Sambhaji Pawar said.

The arrested are Salim Shah, Sohel Shah, and Ayan Shah all from the Kasambari Dargah area, Padegaon and Shaikh Naim Shaikh Ismail from Indiranagar, Baijipura. Acting on a tip-off to constable Sanjay Gawande, a team led by assistant inspector Vinayak Shelke raided a location where the gang had brought a bike stolen from Satara police station limits. Police found that the trio of Ayyub, Sohel, and Ayan regularly dismantled stolen vehicles and sold the parts. Two bikes (MH-20-FX-5952) and (MH-20-BU-0072) along with dismantling tools were seized.

‘Dismantling workshop’ at home

A search of the gang’s Padegaon residence revealed a makeshift workshop equipped with chassis parts, iron ring spanners, flat spanners, screwdrivers, T-spanners, chisels, pliers, and hammers. All items were used to strip stolen bikes for resale as scrap. The accused and recovered material have been handed over to Satara police. The operation was carried out by Shelke, constables Gawande, Siddharth Thorat, Kailas Kakad, Vilas Muthe, Ganesh Sagare, Rameshwar Kawade, and Somnath Dukle.