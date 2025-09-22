Gang steals ATM from Ellora, loots Rs 16 lakh; 4 arrested, kingpin on the run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have arrested four members of a gang that stole an SBI ATM from Verul and cut it open in Padegaon, looting Rs 16.77 lakh.

The kingpin, Akash Bavre (Jalna), remains at large. Authorities recovered Rs 4.04 lakh in cash, an airgun, knife, sword, seven mobiles, and other tools used in the crime. The arrested include Dayasingh Tak (45), Jeevan Wagh (28), Satbeersing Kalani (21), and Yuvraj alias Illam Mandore (44). The gang stole the ATM on 11 September between midnight and 3 am from SBI near Kailash Hotel, Ellora, using a tempo stolen the previous day from Cidco’s Bhaktinagar area. Satbeersing, identified as the tempo thief, had gone to Padegaon to meet a friend. Police raided near Jeevan Wagh’s house, where the gang was planning another crime.

ATM cut open in under-construction house

The gang cut open the ATM inside Jeevan Wagh’s under-construction house behind Tarangan Society using electricity and a grinder. The loot was shared among them. Tak immediately bought a new two-wheeler, and Jeevan purchased a mobile worth Rs 50,000. Police also seized the vehicle, drill machine, electric cutter, wires, hammer, torch, and other items.

Criminal background

The main accused, Akash and Dayasingh, have 17–20 previous cases of theft, robbery, and dacoity. The operation was led by police inspector Vijaysingh Rajput with support team.

