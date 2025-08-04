Gang tries to drag away ATM with Thar, flees as belt snaps

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four masked thieves tried to steal an entire ATM by tying it to a Thar SUV and dragging it away using a belt but their plan backfired when the belt snapped, forcing them to flee. The incident occurred around 3 am on Sunday in Shahanurwadi.

The ATM, next to the State Bank of India branch, was targeted by the gang, who first disabled CCTV cameras. They initially tried to pry open the machine using a screwdriver. When that failed, they fastened a belt from the ATM to the Thar's rear bumper and attempted to pull it out. Midway through the operation, the belt gave way with a loud snap, alerting locals. Sensing danger, the gang abandoned the plan and fled the scene. Police suspect a second getaway vehicle was stationed nearby to transport the ATM had the operation succeeded. Police inspector Sachin Kumbhar and sub-inspector Maroti Khillare from Jawaharnagar police station inspected the site. SBI branch manager Vishal Indurkar lodged the complaint. A case has been registered, and investigations are on. Similar theft attempts have been reported earlier in Beed Bypass, Waluj, and Padegaon. However, the gangs behind those incidents also remain unidentified.