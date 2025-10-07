Gang war rages on: Attackers visits home of murdered youth, threatens family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

From an old dispute, 38‑year‑old Syed Imran Syed Shafique was brutally murdered on the main road under the Railway Station flyover, in front of his own son. After the murder on the night of October 1, the attackers have become bolder. The gang again went to Imran’s house and threatened to kill his family. An FIR was registered at Kranti Chowk police station on Monday in connection with the incident that occurred in Samatanagar on the night of October 4 at 8 pm.

The accused named in the FIR at Kranti Chowk police station are Syed Mohsin Syed Moinoddin, Syed Shadab Moinoddin, Shahrukh Qureshi, Syed Mukhtar Syed Mujib, Ateeq Qureshi, and Anwar Qureshi alias Sikandar Don.

Imran and the prime suspect in the murder, Syed Mujib Syed Moinoddin, belonged to families that have been in dispute for the last two years over the gas business and land. In May, both groups attacked each other with lethal force. Driven by that anger, as soon as Mujib’s gang was granted bail, they brutally murdered Imran. In connection with this case, Mujib, his biological brother Saddam Hussain Moinoddin (34, Bhimnagar, Bhausingpura) and cousin Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Suleman (Beed Bypass) have been arrested.

Threats made in front of women

While Satara police arrested three main suspects in the murder within nine hours, other associates and relatives from Mujib’s Padegaon gang continued to threaten Imran’s family. On October 4 at 8 pm, Imran’s brother Syed Salman Syed Shafique (35) was standing in front of his house with relatives when the accused came there, hurled abuses and issued threats. They warned, “We will kill you just like Imran. The police won’t do anything to us,” and then left.