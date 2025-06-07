Gangapur motorbike-car collision: One dead, one injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An accident occured on the Gangapur-Vaijapur road near Jakmathwadi on Friday evening resulted in one death and one serious injury when a car collided head-on with a motorbike.

The deceased has been identified as Nizam Shaikh(53), and the injured as 40-year-old Deepak Darunte (40), both residents of Muddeshwadgaon village in Gangapur tehsil. According to reports, Shaikh and Darunte were riding their motorbike (MH-20-CF-6594) from Vaijapur towards Muddeshwadgaon around 5 pm when a car (MH-20-GV-2712), also coming from Vaijapur, struck them near Vitthal Ashram at Jakmathwadi. Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Gangapur sub-district hospital by ambulance driver Shubham Waghmare. Shaikh was declared dead on arrival, while Darunte was referred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. Shaikh is survived by his wife and three children. Following the accident, relatives of the victims and villagers from Muddeshwadgaon gathered at Gangapur Police Station, demanding the immediate arrest of the car driver. The crowd, refusing to allow the postmortem until the accused was taken into custody, caused a brief unrest. Police managed to calm the situation and registered the case under relevant sections. Investigations are ongoing.