Gangster Tipya strikes again: Rs 2.5 lakh, bike looted at swordpoint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Just 15 days after walking out on bail in a serious MCOCA case, notorious gangster Tipya alias Javed Masood Shaikh has struck again this time robbing a man of Rs 2.5 lakh and a two-wheeler at swordpoint in the Sainagar area.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday. The victim, Shaikh Azhar, a land dealer from Garkheda, was lured to the spot and assaulted by Tipya and his gang, which included criminals known as Tagya, Badshah, Arjun Patil, Bhushan, and two others. According to police, the victim had gone to Spice Tree Hotel on Beed Bypass with a friend, carrying Rs 2.5 lakh. There, he noticed Tipya drinking at a nearby table. What followed was a well-planned setup. Tipya led the victim to Sainagar where his gang lay in wait. Without warning, they slapped and beat up the victim and demanded money. When he refused, Tipya called for a sword, which was delivered by Arjun and Bhushan. Holding the victim at swordpoint, Tipya snatched the cash and warned him to return with another Rs 1 lakh or face death. As the duo tried to flee, the gang blocked their escape. One member also took away the victim’s moped. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar police station. PSI Bhalerao is investigating under PI Ashok Bhandare’s supervision.

Feared name with 25 cases to his name

Tipya is a repeat offender with over 25 cases across the city. Residents of Pundliknagar and Garkheda live in fear of his extortion threats and violent assaults. Despite multiple preventive actions and two MPDA detentions, he continues to terrorize localities after every jail release.

Out on bail after MCOCA arrest

He was arrested under MCOCA in November 2024 after assaulting people in front of police in Seven Hills. After eight months behind bars, he got bail only to return to crime within days. Police and crime branch teams have now launched a manhunt to nab him.