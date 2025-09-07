Ganpati Bappa bids farewell amid drums at Chhawani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The day after the city’s Ganesh idol immersions, a vibrant procession was held at Chhawani to bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa on Sunday.

The evening concluded amid the thunderous beats of drums and traditional music. As every year, the Chhawani Ganesh Mahasangh organized the procession under the supervision of Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar. Deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Atulkar, Mahasangh members Ashok Sayanna, president Vishal Dabhade, Rakhamaji Jadhav, Prashant Targe, Karansingh Kakas, Sanjay Garol, Majidullah Barkat Ullah, Purushottam Thakur, and other office bearers were present. After a month of practice, each group performed energetic displays of drums, traditional music, and lezim. Some decorated their idols with floral arrangements, while the Mahasangh showered flowers on the moving procession. The parade traveled from the Mahasangh office, past the Mahavitaran office, Military Hospital Road, and Holy Cross English School, reaching the immersion pond where idols were immersed after a concluding aarti. Large crowds lined both sides of the streets to witness the grand farewell.