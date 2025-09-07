Ganpati Bappa Morya...Pudhchya varshi lavkr ya! 113 Mandals’ processions in Waluj; Artists dominated the routes in absence of DJs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Ganpati Bappa Morya...Pudhchya varshi lavkar ya!” With such chants, the ten-day Ganesh festival in Waluj came to an end on Anant Chaturdashi. From Saturday (6th) morning, immersion processions of various Ganesh mandals set out with the beats of traditional instruments, dhol-tasha troupes, and with great festivity. At seven major immersion sites, thousands of devotees participated with devotion and enthusiasm, bidding farewell to Bappa.

A total of 113 Ganesh mandals took part in the immersion processions 78 under the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC police station and 35 under Waluj police station limits. The processions were striking with beautifully decorated chariots carrying Bappa, accompanied by dhol-tasha, lezim, cymbal groups, traditional dances, and attractive decorations. Household Ganesh idols were also immersed with devotion. Despite heavy rain, young men and women enthusiastically played the dhol and celebrated the occasion. Welcome stages were set up in Bajajnagar and other places, while some mandals also arranged Mahaprasad for devotees.

Welcome stages

In Bajajnagar and many other places, BJP, Shiv Sena, various social organizations, and private establishments had set up welcome stages. The Police Commissionerate also arranged a stage along the immersion route to welcome office bearers.

A devotional conclusion

On the day of immersion, thousands of devotees bid farewell to Bappa through chants, fireworks, and traditional dances. Some devotees shed tears while parting, while others expressed sheer excitement. Amid cries of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, the immersion festivities in Waluj concluded in a devotional atmosphere.

Special arrangements by the administration

To ensure the immersion festivities went smoothly, the administration had made solid preparations. Heavy police deployment and special squads for traffic control were in place. The Fire Brigade, MSEDCL, and Health Department remained on alert. MIDC deployed 10 security guards with officers at the immersion sites. Volunteers from the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan carried out a cleanliness drive after the immersions, collecting idols and worship materials.

Highlights of this year’s immersion

