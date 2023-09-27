Ganpati immersion procession on Friday in Daulatabad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Setting an example of social solidarity, the Hindus and Muslims of Daulatabad has taken the decision to maintain communal harmony. Eid-E-Milad and Ganesh immersion are being celebrated on Thursday. In this backdrop, the Muslims have decided to organised their traditional procession on Saturday instead of Thursday. Similarly, considering the large influx of devotees coming to Khuldabad for Jar-Jar-Jari Baksh Urs at Khuldabad, the Hindu brethren have decided to organise the Ganesh immersion procession on Friday.

More than 4 lakh devotees visit Khuldabad Urs. Hence, there will be a huge traffic jam on the main road at Daulatabad. Hence, to avert the inconvenience to the devotees going to Khuldabad, the Ganesh immersion procession will be held on Friday, the villagers said.

Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya, people’s representatives, and social activists have been taking efforts for this change for the past 20 days so that communal harmony can be maintained.

To avert the traffic jam, the road between Daulatabad T-point towards Khuldabad will be closed for traffic between 8 am to 12 pm on Thursday. The road between Maliwada Village towards Daulatabad will be closed to traffic. The heavy and light vehicles going from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Kannad - Dhule, will be directed from Daulatabad T-point - Maliwada - Jambhala, Kasabkheda Phata and Ellora. The vehicles going from Dhule - Kannad towards Khuldabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be diverted towards Ellora - Kasabkheda Phata, Jambhala, Maliwada, Daulatabad T-point, Nagar Naka, Baba Petrol Pump. The vehicles going from Maliwada to Daulatabad to Khuldabad will be diverted to Maliwada - Jambhala - Kasabkheda Phata and Ellora.