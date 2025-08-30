Ganpatis of art and unity shine in city

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In city, this Ganeshotsav, two unique Ganpatis are capturing hearts one celebrates artistry, the other, unity.

As the Lokmat Times exclusively covering the special and exceptional Ganpati from the city, two idols this year have captured both devotion and imagination. The ‘Sabudana Ganpati,’ crafted with patience and devotion, draws devotees and art lovers with its simple yet striking design. At Shahnoormiya Darga chowk, a Ganpati has become a symbol of communal harmony. This festive season, devotion and unity walk hand in hand, showing how small local initiatives can inspire the broader community.

Sabudana Ganpati

The Mulamchi Bazaarcha Raja (near Gandhi statue, Shahganj), famed for its innovative decorations, has once again amazed devotees. In past years, the idol was crafted from cereals and aniseeds; this year, it is made entirely of sabudana (sago). The creation required 60 bamboo poles, 80 kg of sabudana, 50 sacks, metres of cloth, and 35 kg of adhesive. Completed over two months under presidents Rahul Sarde & Akshay Kanchankar with five coordinators, the mandal continues its tradition of blending creativity with devotion.

Ganpati near Shanoormiya Dargah

At the heart of Shanoormiya Darga Chowk, beside the centuries-old shrine, a modest Ganpati idol has emerged as a symbol of communal harmony. Seven years ago, a Hindu family settled in a colony largely populated by Muslims, with a few Sikh households. What began as a small step soon became a collective celebration, as neighbours across faiths encouraged and contributed. For the past three years, a three-foot idol of Ganpati has been installed through community donations. The sight of Ganpati standing side to the darga now reflects a simple truth devotion and unity can thrive together. The sight of Ganpati standing tall side to Shanoormiya Darga is more than a coincidence it is a daily reminder that devotion and unity can go hand in hand.