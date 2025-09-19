Garage owner brothers beat youth over bike payment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two brothers who run a garage brutally assaulted two youths over a payment dispute for a second-hand bike, leaving one with a ruptured eardrum.

Police arrested Akram Shaikh (35) and Junaid Shaikh (28), residents of Yadavnagar, N-11, after the incident at Kohinoor Garage, Hudco Corner. Kedar Shinde (23, N-7) and his cousin Pranav Gabhud had gone to the garage to demand Rs 15,000 balance for a second-hand bike Gabhud bought for Rs19,000. The engine had developed a fault, and the accused had refunded only Rs 4,000. When the youths confronted the brothers on September 17 evening, the accused hurled abuses and physically attacked them. Shinde was struck hard on his left ear, causing him to collapse. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors confirmed a ruptured eardrum with fluid accumulation.

Police Action

After Shinde filed a complaint, the police booked and arrested the accused. On Friday, a court remanded them to judicial custody, confirmed Investigating Officer Police Inspector Dilip Chandan.

(WITH PHOTO)