Garbage dumping space converted into pleasant garden in Garkheda vicinity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The garden section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) deserves applause for transforming a garbage dumping space into a haven garden in Garkheda locality for the children, youths and citizens of all age groups.

For many years, garbage and other waste were dumped in the open space of the ‘Sukhad Sahwas Society’ in the Lakshminagar area, adjacent to the Divisional Sports Complex. However, the garden section has now developed a beautiful garden at this location by spending around Rs 1.25 crore. The garden, named as Sukhad Sahwas Udyan, was inaugurated by Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday.

Former MP Raosaheb Danve, former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal, and municipal administrator G Sreekanth were the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, while additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, executive engineers Farooq Khan and Amol Kulkarni, chief garden superintendent Vijay Patil, project engineer Swapnali Mane, contractor Mubarak Pathan, and residents of Sukhad Sahwas Society also graced the occasion.

It may be noted that the CSMC had received a special fund of Rs 10 crore under the G-20 initiative, and this amount was utilised for the development of the garden. The programme was conducted by cultural officer Shambhu Vishwasu, and Aparna Thete proposed a vote of thanks.

Facilities in the garden

There are natural huts for senior citizens; a walking plaza; a multipurpose gym for the youth; playing equipment for young children; a lush green lawn spread; a container library anda plantation of ornamental trees.

Appreciation from dignitaries

Shirsat praised the CSMC’s work, calling it exceptional, and also appreciated the efforts of garden official Vijay Patil. Danve suggested that security guards should be appointed for the garden and mentioned that the civic body’s initiative is truly beautiful.

Children will visit the garden

The municipal administrator said that the responsibility of maintaining the garden lies with the residents of the society. The garden is equipped with all amenities and expressed the hope that it will be useful in keeping children and youngsters away from mobile phones.