Garbage in Padegaon processing centre caught fire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A huge fire broke out in the garbage processing centre at Padegaon of the municipal corporation on Tuesday night. The flames could be seen from far away. With the help of two fire engines and seven tankers, the work of extinguishing the fire continued till late night. Deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav was present at the spot. He mentioned that the fire will be extinguished in any case during the night. The garbage had caught fire on Tuesday morning. But it was brought under control. However, the strong winds let the fire ignite. Garbage in Padegaon garbage centre frequently catches fire. Methane gas is released from this waste, so fire ignites further, Jadhav said.