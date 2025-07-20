Garkheda kidnap mastermind remanded till July 24

Ask ChatGPT

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Judicial Magistrate first class B.D. Chokhat has remanded both the accused to police custody till July 24.

Police have arrested Ganesh Dnyaneshwar More, the alleged mastermind behind the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl in Garkheda, along with his aide Baliram alias Bhaiya Mahajan. Investigations revealed that the motive behind the abduction was to recover approximately Rs 1.5 crore lost in the now-defunct Gyanradha and Chhatrapati Multistate Credit Societies in Beed district. More, who is the secretary of the Janata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society, had reportedly invested society funds in the collapsed schemes and hatched the kidnapping plot to extract ransom. The incident took place on July 16, when the girl was abducted while on her way to tuition in the Nath Prangan area. Four men forced her into a car but fled the scene after alert locals and a school van driver pelted stones at them. Earlier, police had arrested Babasaheb More (42) and Sandeep Pawar alias Pappu (30), both residents of Jalna district. They are currently in custody till July 22. The case is being investigated by PSI Arjun Raut. Advocate P.S. Kachhave represented the prosecution.