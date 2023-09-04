Garud, Zade given farewell in NIELIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Milind Garud and Avdhut Zade, the officers from the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) were given a farewell in a programme held recently.

Garud joined the Institute on June 30, 1989, and retired as a technical officer while Zade received a job at NIELIT on January 27, 1997, and was an administrative officer at the time of his retirement.

The officers accompanied by their wives were felicitated. Executive director of the Institute Dr Jayaraj Kidav, departments, Sasikumar Gera, Dr Laxman K, Saurabh Banosd, Swati Jape, Milind Kshirsgar, Sunil Paropkari, Dilip Hulgunde and others were present.