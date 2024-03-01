Garud Zep academy director denied bail in suicide case

Other academy officials get anticipatory bail

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two students from Garud Zep Academy in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had reportedly committed suicide, leading to the registration of two abetment to suicide cases against five individuals, including the academy's director.

The court rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by director Nilesh Sahebrao Sonwane in connection with the suicide of student Leena Patil. However, the bail applications of the remaining four accused directors Suresh Sonwane, Vijay Rathod, Shubham Ghuge, and Meera Satwadhar were granted.

Sessions Judge SM Agarkar granted pre-arrest bail to the four accused on the condition of a bond of Rs 25,000 each. The court also directed all five accused to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and refrain from contacting the academy, its students, or any witnesses until the charge sheet is filed.