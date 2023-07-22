Garware sports complex receives Rs 96 lakhs for upgrades

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal corporation has allocated a sum of Rs 96 lakh for the development of Garware sports complex into an international standard facility. The aim is to host top-notch cricket matches and provide world-class amenities for emerging players, including football and running track facilities.

Municipal administrator, G Sreekanth, has taken the initiative to transform the 27-acre sports complex into a venue capable of hosting international sporting events. To ensure the maintenance of lush greenery on the grounds, treated water from a sewage treatment plant (STP) will be utilized. An STP plant will be set up in the Cidco N-1 area, facilitating the usage of treated water for the sports complex.

Funds have been granted to the corporation through various sources, including 15th Finance Commission allocations for water supply, sewage management improvement, and effective solid waste management. Additionally, government decisions and budgetary provisions have contributed to the availability of funds, totaling Rs 127.49 crore.

The proposed STP plant's budget approval occurred during the recent meeting. This development comes after the successful implementation of sewage treatment plants at four locations in the city area under the underground sewerage scheme.