Gas leak on Jalna road shuts businesses, halts Rs 50 crore turnover

Five star hotels, banks, restaurants, hospitals shut

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: : A major gas leak from an HP LPG tanker on Jalna road near Vasantrao Naik College on Thursday forced authorities to close down all shops and hotels in the area, leading to a loss of around Rs 50 crore in business turnover. HP gas LPG tanker overturned after hitting a divider in front of the Vasantrao Naik College leading to gas leakage.

The incident occurred early this morning, prompting police to evacuate the area and shut down establishments as a precaution against a potential explosion. Around 1500-2000 shops, including five-star hotels, gold and silver stores, banks, hospitals and restaurants, remained closed throughout the day. The impact extended to Connaught Place behind the college, where another 700 shops were shuttered, affecting businesses from Sevenhill to API Corner. As this incident took place in a residential area, all the city dwellers and traders had to suffer a lot. The commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya said that henceforth, they are thinking of diverting the traffic of tankers and heavy vehicles to the route outside the city.

Vyapari Mahasangh estimates loss of Rs 50 crore

Sanjay Kankaria, president of the Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh, estimated the lost turnover at Rs 50 crore due to the shutdown. Trade representatives later met with the CP Lohiya and municipal administrator to discuss the incident and preventive measures. This incident caused immense hardship for both residents and traders, Kankaria stated. We discussed ways to avoid such situations in the future, and the commissioner of police mentioned exploring alternative routes for tankers and heavy vehicles outside the city.