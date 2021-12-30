Gas supply to crematorium to get affected

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) started gas crematorium at Kailasnagar. But the gas supply to the crematorium is likely to get disrupted in the near future as no department has come forward to provide gas. The cost of firewood in the cemetery is borne by the health department. However, there is no confirmation on gas supply.

The gas crematorium was inaugurated in August. To date, five to six funerals have been held in the cemetery. Officials have paid for the gas cylinders out of the pocket. But since the health department is not prepared to take the responsibility for the cost of gas cremation, the possibility of the cemetery working with full capacity is low. At least three cylinders are used during the cremation ceremony. The cost of a commercial cylinder is Rs 2,000. At present, the municipal corporation performs free cremations. Therefore, it is expected from the health department to provide free cylinders. But since the power department has given a letter to the ward officers of ward nine to arrange for gas cylinders at their level, the ward officials are finding it difficult to arrange them.