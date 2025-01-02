Gas tankers pose risk at Chikalthana MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A serious safety concern is brewing at Chikalthana MIDC, where 40 to 50 gas tankers are being illegally parked along the roadside near the HPCL gas refilling unit. These tankers, carrying highly flammable gas, pose a significant risk to the MIDC and nearby residential areas, prompting the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) to demand the relocation of the HPCL facility to Shendra MIDC.

The gas refilling unit, which brings in gas from other plants and stores it for distribution, has been operating in Chikalthana for years. However, the unauthorized parking of tankers near the plant has raised alarms. A similar situation nearly turned catastrophic last year when a gas tanker collided with a barrier on Jalna Road, leading to a dangerous gas leak. Thanks to the prompt response of local authorities and fire personnel, the crisis was averted, but the risk remains.

MASSIA has been voicing concerns about the parked tankers for months, highlighting the danger of a potential accident. If another vehicle collides with the tankers, the results could mirror last year’s near disaster. The nearby residential areas of Misarwadi, Breezewadi and Naregaon would be at serious risk in the event of an explosion or fire. In a recent letter to the central Gas and Petroleum Minister, MASSIA has once again called for the relocation of the HPCL gas refilling unit to the safer Shendra MIDC, away from populated areas.

MASSIA demands HPCL relocation

"Unauthorized gas tankers are being parked dangerously along the road near the HPCL project in Chikalthana MIDC. In case of an accident, the consequences could be disastrous. We have informed the plant head of the company through a letter and phone call. We have requested the relocation of this project to Shendra MIDC six months ago."---------------( Chetan Raut, President, MASSIA.)

