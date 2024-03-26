Gaura Purnima celebrated with pomp at ISKCON Madhuvan

501 varieties of Bhog prasad prepared by the devotees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of devotees participated in the joyous celebration of Gaura Purnima at ISKCON Madhuvan Adalat Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday.

The ISKCON Madhuvan campus was decked with flowers and decorations, creating a welcoming atmosphere for everyone. The festivities began at 6:00 pm with melodious chanting of Hare Krishna Hare Ram kirtans accompanied by the sounds of flute, pakhawaj, dholak, and kartal, filling the complex with excitement and enthusiasm.

Sunder Shyam Prabhu, a senior preacher from ISKCON Pune, addressed the attendees, guiding them on the significance of the festival in his informative speech. The programme concluded with a Maha Aarti of the Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

A special highlight of the festival was the offering of 501 varieties of Bhog prasad prepared by the devotees. Additionally, children were kept entertained with dedicated facilities for painting, drawing, and playing.

The festival culminated in a vibrant flower Holi, captivating the attendees. The melodious music of dholak, kartal, and flute, along with chanting of Hare Krishna and a shower of flowers, created a truly magical atmosphere. The celebrations concluded with the distribution of Maha Prasadam to all devotees.

Eminent dignitaries including union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Imtiaz Jalil, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil, Bajaj senior advisor CP Tripathi, Deputy dean of MGM Dr Pravin Suryawanshi and others were present.