Gaurav Granth on late Dr Avinash Yelikar to be released on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the first remembrance day of the late Dr Avinash Yelikar, first plastic surgeon of Marathwada, a commemorative publication titled ‘Gaurav Granth’ will be unveiled on Sunday.

The release ceremony will take place at Rukmini auditorium of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Institute at 11 am, chaired by MGM chairman Kamal Kishore Kadam. Renowned plastic surgeon Dr Ravin Thatte will unveil the book, with union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad as a special guest. Edited by Prof Sudhir Gavhane and others, the book features contributions from various dignitaries, including Dr Kananbala Yelikar and MLA Satish Chavan. With 275 pages, the publication encompasses tributes from medical, social, political, and educational sectors. The event aims to celebrate Dr Yelikar's significant contributions to humanity.