Gaurav Yatra aimed to show the brilliance and sacrifice of Savarkar

Uddhav Thackeray criticized for forgetting Shiv Sena supremo's thoughts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena-Shinde group on Sunday criticized Uddhav Thackeray for forgetting Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts and ideals for the lust of power and joining hands with Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Swatantra Veer Savarkar stands for brilliance, sacrifice and dedication and our yatra depicts this in full honour, said leaders participating in the ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ held in the city on Sunday. The yatra which was taken out from Samarthnagar Veer Savarkar Chowk to Rajabazar Sansthan Ganpati temple saw participation of hundreds of people.

Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperation minister Atul Save, MLA Haribhau Bagde, MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Koudge, Head of Yatra Sanjay Kenekar and city chief Shirish Boralkar. The yatra started in the presence of MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, City president Shirish Boralkar, Anil Makariye, Bhagwan Ghadmode, District chief Rajendra Janjal and others. Kenekar said that the yatra is just a glimpse of the upcoming events. MLA Nilangekar said, the meeting of Kauravas and Adharma is going on the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal, while here the Pandavas are holding the meeting. There is the assembly of 'Aurangabad', while here is the assembly of ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.’

Thackeray disagreed with the views

Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray had asserted that he would close Shiv Sena if the time came to go with the Congress. But Uddhav disagreed with his father’s views. His meeting in the city is not about ideas but a show of lust for power. Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly insulted Savarkar. Gandhi has nothing to do with Hindutva ideas, and Thackeray has aligned himself with him.

-Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance

Vajramut with support

Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the support of Congress and NCP. Thackeray's views on Rahul Gandhi, who has been consistently insulting freedom fighter Savarkar, have reportedly received positive feedback. Our Gaurav Yatra was aimed at promoting the awakening of Hindutva. We are urging Thackeray to hold a separate meeting to assert his beliefs.

-Atul Save, Cooperation minister

Balasaheb's blessings are with us

Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray's blessings are with us. Rahul Gandhi has been consistently using abusive language against Savarkar, indicating a deep-rooted hatred towards a particular community. The inability of Thackeray to hold meeting at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal single-handedly resulted in a crowd being brought in from all over Marathwada. The Gaurav Yatra was not held due to the MVA meeting.

- Sandipan Bhumre, Guardian Minister

Here are the highlights of the Gaurav Yatra:

-Women activists from the Uddhav Thackeray group interrupted the BJP leaders speech at Savarkar Chowk in Samarthnagar.

-The yatra saw a great enthusiasm from women, who came wearing feta and orange sarees.

-The yatra covered 17 wards, from Samarthnagar to Raja Bazar, and feature a laser show on Savarkar at TV Center on Monday.

-Hoardings of the Mahavikas Aghadi meeting in Savarkar Chowk lacked a photo of Balasaheb Thackeray, which drew criticism from yatra leaders.

-The yatra featured fireworks, a young man dressed as Savarkar in a chariot, and caps with Savarkar's name written on it.

-The yatra concluded with a Maha Aarti of Lord Ganesh at the Sansthan Ganpati temple and Jain Temple, with a prayer for those who have forgotten their religion and culture to be given wisdom.