Gauri Theaters willing to pay Rs 80L for Sant Eknath Rangmandir

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation renovated Sant Eknath Rangmandir by spending Rs 8 crores and invited a letter of intent for running the theatre. Out of the institutes submitting the letters, Prashant Damle’s institute Gauri Theaters is willing to pay Rs 80 lakh annually for the Rangmandir.

The institute which will pay more than Rs 80 lakh annually will be given Sant Eknath Rangmandir to run, informed deputy commissioner Aparna Thete. AMC is not privatizing the theater but appointing an institute as a caretaker. The intention of the administration behind the decision is to maintain the standard of the theater, Thete mentioned.

The administration invited applications for running and maintaining Rangmandir. Damle’s Gauri Theaters has shown willingness to pay Rs 80 lakh per year. AMC administrator sought information on the proposals received from the institutes. The tender process will be implemented soon and the institute willing to pay more than Rs 80 lakh will be given the contract, Thete said.

Moreover, Art lovers in 2017 had expressed dissatisfaction over the bad condition of Sant Eknath Rangmandir. Prashant Damle had also shared a video on social media in this regard. Now, he himself has come forward to run the Rangmandir.

The institutes showed willingness to run Rangmandir are Gauri Theaters - Rs 80,00,000 annually, Sar Group Rs 10,00,000, Sanskruti Creative Pvt Ltd - Rs 6,00,000, D M Mart - 5,40,000, Shivam Foundation - Rs 4,50,000, VNS System Pvt Ltd - Rs 4,50,000 and Pardeshi Advertisers - Rs 15,000.