“Gave everything to the son, landed in an old age home with empty pockets”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For some, Father's Day is a time of gratitude. But for others, it is a painful reminder of abandonment. Behind the high walls of old age homes, live stories of men who gave everything money, land, love and got silence, distance, or even abuse in return.

An 83-year-old man now living at Aastha Foundation recalls, “We sold our Nagpur home and received Rs 1.5 crore. My wife and I moved in with my son in Indore. A month later, she passed away. Then began my humiliation. I was forced out of the house from 10 am to 5 pm every day. Eventually, my bank account was emptied. I never complained to the police not because I wasn’t hurt, but because I didn’t want my son in trouble.” In another case, a father from Nevasa was beaten by his son, allegedly influenced by the daughter-in-law. He left his home and shifted to Matoshree old age home. Though he won a legal battle over property, he said, “Even though I won, I lost.” He passed away trying to reconnect. His son never came for the last rites. Matoshree staff carried the body back to the village. One man at Matoshree raised his daughter singlehandedly after his wife died when the child was six months old. He chose never to remarry for her well-being. After her marriage, he quietly moved into the old age home to avoid being a burden. She barely visited him. After his death, she claimed she was out of town and skipped the funeral. Two days later, she was spotted in the city. These are not isolated stories. They reflect a growing pattern of elder neglect, wrapped in legal silence and emotional trauma. Despite the pain, none of these fathers hold grudges. Instead, they still bless their children proving that while homes can break, a father’s love does not.