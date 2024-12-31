Gavhane & Chautmal given farewell in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University were given farewell in a programme held at Mahatma Phule Hall on Tuesday on their retirement.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulare felicitated the employees Pradeep Gavhane and Vijay Chautmal who were accompanied by their wives. VC-Pro Dr Walmik Sarwade and Incharge registrar Dr Ganesh Manza were seated on the dais. Each of them was given a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as leave encashment. Executive Engineer Ravindra Kale, Dr Sanjay Kawde, Dr Venkatesh Lamb, Dr Kailas Ambhure and others were present.

Dr Sanjay Shinded the proceedings of the programme while Sanjay Lamb proposed a vote of thanks.