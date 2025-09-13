GCC-TBC exam to be held in October

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Council Examination (MSCE), Pune, will conduct

Government Certificate in Computer Typing Basic Course (GCC-TBC) between October 1 and 15,2025.

Those candidates who have failed in the Government Computer typing Examination conducted in June or who could not appear for the examination for some reason can appear for the test at the district level examination centres.

The aspirants can apply up to September 15 for Marathi, Hindi and English 30 and 40 words per minute typing examination through their typing institute.

All the candidates and the institute administrators should note that no batch change facility will be provided in this examination.