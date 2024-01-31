GCH doctor wins national recognition for research on ‘Preterm Birth’

Also honoured with Dr James Fleet social pediatrics gold medal award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Georgena Jose, a first-year resident doctor in the pediatric oncology department at the Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute), has achieved national recognition for her research on preterm birth and low birth weight newborns. Her research paper on the topic won first place at the ‘PEDICON’ national conference held in Kochi on January 27, earning her the coveted Dr James Fleet Social Pediatrics gold medal award.

This achievement was celebrated at the Government Cancer Hospital on Wednesday, where Dr Jose was felicitated by Dr Shivaji Sukre, dean of Government Medical College and Hospital, Dr Arvind Gaikwad special executive officer, and Dr Aditi Lingayat head of the pediatric cancer department.

Dr Jose's research paper focused on identifying the causes of low birth weight babies and proposing solutions to prevent this issue. Her findings highlighted the importance of regular prenatal checkups, addressing anemia in pregnant women, and ensuring hospital delivery as crucial factors in promoting healthy birth weight in newborns. Earlier, Dr Varsha Mishra, a second year pediatric oncology student, had secured second-place win in a national conference on childhood cancer in November 2023.